UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 17 Playmates Holdings Ltd
* Refers to joint announcement made by playmates holdings limited and playmates toys limited
* Court of final appeal dismissed application of Chan Chun Hoo, Thomas for leave to appeal
* Board of PHL and board of PTL consider that decision does not have any material impact on financial position of companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources