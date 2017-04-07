April 7 Playmates Toys Ltd

* Chan Chun Hoo, Thomas , Chairman of company, has decided not to stand for re-election upon expiry of present term

* Board designated to Shu Sing, Sidney, an executive director of company, to succeed Chan as chairman of company

* Chan Kong Keung, Stephen to be appointed as an executive director of company Source text ( bit.ly/2o9Svd1) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)