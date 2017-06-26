UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 26 Playtech Plc:
* Has been advised that Brickington Trading Limited is proposing to sell approximately 32.0 million shares in co
* Placing represents approximately 10.1 pct of company's issued share capital
* Placing to be carried out via an accelerated bookbuild through Goodbody Stockbrokers, Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited and UBS Limited
* Brickington is a wholly owned subsidiary of a trust of which Playtech's founder, Teddy Sagi is ultimate beneficiary
* Placing undertaken to further diversify Sagi and his family's investment portfolio and to help finance a significantly increased focus on real estate
* Assuming placing is fully allocated, Brickington will hold approximately 7.7 pct of company's issued share capital following placing
* brickington's relationship agreement with Playtech will terminate after placing Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources