BRIEF-Dr. Reddy's Lab says USFDA issues form 483 with one observation for Srikakulam Plant
* Says formulations Srikakulam Plant (SEZ) unit I, Andhra Pradesh, by US FDA, has been completed Friday
Feb 24 Pledpharma AB (publ):
* Q4 net loss 11.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.3 million) versus loss 8.8 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9849 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says formulations Srikakulam Plant (SEZ) unit I, Andhra Pradesh, by US FDA, has been completed Friday
* Cerveau Technologies, Inc. announces FDA acceptance of investigational new drug (IND) for Tau Imaging Agent MK-6240
* Approved investment in convertible bonds issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding for 398.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: