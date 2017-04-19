BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
April 19 Plexus Corp-
* Plexus announces fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.84
* Q2 revenue $604 million versus i/b/e/s view $634 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.68 to $0.76
* Sees q3 2017 revenue $595 million to $625 million
* Plexus Corp- guiding gaap operating margin in range of 4.8% to 5.2% for fiscal q3
* Plexus Corp- through first six months of fiscal 2017, we have exceeded our cash flow expectations by delivering more than $90 million in free cash flow
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $688.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.