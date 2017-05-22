May 22 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc:
* Pluristem provides shareholder update on corporate and
clinical developments
* Says study results showed that all three doses of PLX-R18
improved survival rates compared to control group
* Pluristem Therapeutics -as of March 31, 2017, co had $33.1
million in cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted
deposits and marketable securities
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc - does not expect necessary
clarifications regarding agreement with innovative medical to be
provided by end of H1/2017
