April 26 Plus500 Ltd:

* New chairman and new non-executive director appointed

* Penelope Judd, currently a non-executive director of company, will become chairman of its board of directors

* This change will take effect from company's AGM to be held on 1 June 2017.

* Appointment of Steve Baldwin as a non-executive director of company with effect from 1 June 2017