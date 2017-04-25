Australia shares rise, on track for best week since March; NZ up
June 16 Australian shares rose on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in over two months, led by gains in defensive stocks and financials.
April 25 Plus500 Ltd:
* Has reached a settlement agreement with belgium financial services and markets authority for amount of EUR 550.000
* Settlement was reached in context of public offering of investment instruments, including cfds as offered by company, in belgium.
* Settlement does not amount to an admission of guilt or non-compliance by plus500. Despite
* Felt a settlement agreement was appropriate to respect authority of fsma and to reach a swift and final clearance of jurisdictional process.
* Reaffirms that it does not have any regulatory restrictions in any of group's regulated markets. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
June 16 Australian shares rose on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in over two months, led by gains in defensive stocks and financials.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Consumer Affairs Minister C.R. Chaudhary, HCL Infosystems Executive Vice Chairman & MD S. Premkumar at an even
WELLINGTON, June 16 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 58.7 in May, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- May Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 58.7 pct 58.8 pct 65.2 pct NZ govt bonds: 61.4 pct 61.5 pct 68.5 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 8.3 pct 6.5 pct ---------------------------------------