BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for May
* Credit card charge-offs 2.94 percent in May versus 2.34 percent in April - SEC filing
April 26 Plus500 Ltd:
* Trading update for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Quarterly revenues of $77.5m and EBITDA 1 of $45.8m, an increase of 25 pct compared to Q1 2016
* Strong qtrly EBITDA margin of 59 pct ahead of market expectations
* Q1 - record number of active customers 2 during quarter; a 6 pct increase on q1 2016
* Q1 - average user acquisition cost 3 decreased by 31 pct compared to q1 2016
* Q1 - average revenue per user 4 diluted by new customers 5 and reduced market volatility in quarter
* Reported a strong Q1's trading with a record number of quarterly active customers
* Board believes that this performance is consistent with current market expectations for full year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Australian financial services firm Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival offers for Capita's asset management services arm, a deal worth up to 800 million pounds ($1.02 billion), sources told Reuters on Thursday.
NEW YORK, June 15 J. Crew is nearing the threshold needed to approve the credit agreement amendment it is seeking that would dissolve a lender lawsuit aimed at blocking the transfer of intellectual property to an affiliated company, after Canyon Partners sold a US$100m chunk of the loan on Wednesday, a source close to the matter said.