BRIEF-TPG to make $450 mln minority investment in Vice Media
* Says global alternative asset firm TPG will make minority investment of $450 million into company
May 18 PMPG POLSKIE MEDIA SA:
* Q1 REVENUE 11.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 14.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says global alternative asset firm TPG will make minority investment of $450 million into company
LOS ANGELES, June 19 After weeks of promotion, a 96-hour livestream and an attempt to end some bad blood with Taylor Swift, Katy Perry's "Witness" made its debut atop the U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Monday, the singer's third chart-topping album.
CAIRO, June 19 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan discussed on Monday the fight against terrorism, especially its funding and those who provide it with media cover, an apparent criticism of Qatar.