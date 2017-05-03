BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 PNC Financial Services Group Inc:
* Effective for Q1 of 2017, co realigned its segments & has changed basis of presentation of its segments - SEC filing
* Residential Mortgage Banking segment was combined into Retail Banking from realignment - SEC filing
* The Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio segment was eliminated Source text: (bit.ly/2p6AUjn) Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.