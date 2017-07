July 18 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc :

* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.80 for 2q 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.84 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.80

* Q2 revenue rose 31.5 percent to $141.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $106.6 million, compared to $75.0 million for q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: