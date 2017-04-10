BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 Point Loma Resources Ltd
* Point Loma Resources Ltd- signing of a binding term sheet to enter into a disposition and joint venture with Transerv Energy Ltd
* Point Loma Resources- JV Includes Point Loma selling, assigning a 20 percent working interest in its assets to salt bush for consideration of $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: