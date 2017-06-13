BRIEF- Healios KK announces exercise of options
* Says 14,000 units of its tenth series options were exercised to 1.4 million shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 22
June 13 (Reuters) -
* PokitDok broadens commercial pharmacy services with Oration acquisition
* PokitDok says acquired pharmacy and software assets of Oration PBC
* PokitDok - Acquisition is closed and terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
* Says Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient cream and Topicort cream in the U.S.