BRIEF-Cartera Industrial REA sells whole stake in Europac for 7.00 eur/shr
* CLOSES PLACEMENT OF 6.59 PERCENT OF EUROPAC FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA AT 7.00 EUROS PER SHARE
June 1 Alior Bank SA
* The chief executive of Poland's Alior Bank, Wojciech Sobieraj, will not apply for another term, the bank says in a statement on Thursday
* "The Supervisory Board of Alior Bank will make every effort to establish a new term of office (of the new management board) in mid June," the bank says
* "Composition of the management board of Alior Bank for the new term will ensure implementation of the Bank's adopted strategy for the years 2017-2020," Alior says
* Sobieraj is the creator of Alior Bank and its only chief executive since the lender was founded in 2008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30s, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, June 21 Senate Republicans plan to release their version of health care reform legislation at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on Thursday, two senators said.