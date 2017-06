March 17 Handlowy:

* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016

* The bank said on March 14 that it planned to spend 592 million zlotys ($148.21 million), or nearly all of its 2016 net profit, on dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9942 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)