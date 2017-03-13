Russia c.bank says to continue cleaning up banking system
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian central bank will continue to clean up the domestic banking system, governor Elvira Nabiullina told a briefing on Friday.
March 13 Mbank Sa
* Says Polish regulator asks to withhold dividend payout for 2016.
* Says "received a letter from the Polish Financial Supervision Authority with an individual recommendation to increase its own funds by retaining total net profit generated by the Bank between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016." Further company coverage: (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau, editing by Louise Heavens)
NEW YORK, June 16 Electronic trading in the US$900bn leveraged loan market celebrates its one-year anniversary Friday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Instinct Loans, the bank’s electronic loan trading platform that kicked off June 16, 2016, touts increased liquidity and has won over many initial skeptics in the private loan market where trades typically take place over the phone.
MOSCOW, June 16 Purchases of foreign currency to replenish Russia's central bank reserves are unlikely this year, Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.