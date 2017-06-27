UK supermarket Tesco to cut 1,200 head office jobs
LONDON, June 28 Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, will cut 1,200 jobs at its head office, a spokesman said, confirming a tweet from the Press Association.
June 27 Polar Capital Holdings Plc
* Says assets under management March 31, 2017, at 9.3 billion pounds, from 7.3 billion pounds in 2016.
* Says current AuM at end-May is 9.8 billion pounds.
* Says pretax profit 20.4 million pounds.
* Says dividends for year 25 pence per share.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
LONDON, June 28 Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, will cut 1,200 jobs at its head office, a spokesman said, confirming a tweet from the Press Association.
* Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority says it accepts plan from investors in Co-operative bank to build greater resilience
LONDON, June 28 Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Tuesday it has agreed a 700 million pound ($897.47 million) financial rescue package with leading investors that will shore up its capital base, ending months of uncertainty about its future.