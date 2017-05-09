BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Polaris Materials Corp
* Polaris announces Q1 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue rose 18 percent to $9.4 million
* Polaris materials corp - qtrly sales volumes of 561,000 tons, an increase of 9% over q1 2016
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia