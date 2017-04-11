April 11 Polaris Ltd
* Company has on 11 April 2017 subscribed for 2.5 million
new ordinary shares in capital of polaris KKC Holdings Pte. Ltd.
* Aggregate value of consideration for KKC shares is USD1
million in cash based on issue price of USD0.40816 for each KKC
share
* Following subscription, co's shareholding in Polaris KKC
has increased from 70% to 85.3% of total issued and paid-up
share capital of Polaris KKC.
* Subscription are not expected to have any material impact
on consolidated earnings per share of company and group for FY
ending 31 Dec 2017
* Following subscription, Polaris KKC's shareholding in CM
Polaris has increased from 66.7% to 83.7% of issued and paid-up
share capital of CM Polaris
* Polaris kkc has on 11 April 2017 subscribed for 3.6
million new ordinary shares in capital of CM Polaris Pte. Ltd
* Aggregate value of consideration for CM shares is USD1
million in cash based on issue price of USD0.27847 for each CM
share
