UPDATE 3-Air bag maker Takata to file for bankruptcy this month -sources
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
April 25 Polaris Industries Inc:
* Polaris reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 sales $1.154 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $4.25 to $4.50
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* Qtrly total dealer inventory was down 8% year-over-year
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
