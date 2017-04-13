Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 13 Polaris Industries Inc :
* Polaris voluntarily recalls certain off-road vehicles
* Voluntarily recalling certain model year 2015 RANGER 900s
* No injuries have been reported from any of recalled units
* In conjunction with U.S. CPSC, voluntarily recalling certain model year 2015 RANGER 900s due to faulty fasteners on a heat shield
* Repair costs for recall repairs are not material and were contemplated in co's full year 2017 earnings guidance issued in January
* Also recalling certain model year 2017 Sportsman ATVs due to a potentially faulty electronic power steering unit
* Model year 2015 RANGER recall covers 51,000 units, model year 2017 Sportsman ATV recall covers 3,800 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approval a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
BERLIN, June 14 Germany's federal government is against individual states and cities banning cars with diesel engines to reduce pollution, a transport ministry spokesman said on Wednesday following reports that local authorities in Munich are considering such a step.