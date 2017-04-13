April 13 Polaris Industries Inc :

* Polaris voluntarily recalls certain off-road vehicles

* Voluntarily recalling certain model year 2015 RANGER 900s

* No injuries have been reported from any of recalled units

* In conjunction with U.S. CPSC, voluntarily recalling certain model year 2015 RANGER 900s due to faulty fasteners on a heat shield

* Repair costs for recall repairs are not material and were contemplated in co's full year 2017 earnings guidance issued in January

* Also recalling certain model year 2017 Sportsman ATVs due to a potentially faulty electronic power steering unit

* Model year 2015 RANGER recall covers 51,000 units, model year 2017 Sportsman ATV recall covers 3,800 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: