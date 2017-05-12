BRIEF-Bell Partners closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi
* Closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi Source text for Eikon:
May 12 P.O.L.I.C.Y Ltd:
* Q1 income of 1.4 million rupees versus 4.6 million rupees year ago
* Q1 loss before taxation 1.1 million rupees versus profit of 1.8 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2r10agj Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi Source text for Eikon:
BERLIN, June 19 German prosecutors have asked for far-right politician Frauke Petry's parliamentary immunity to be lifted in a case relating to allegations that she lied to election officials about her Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's finances.
* Seeks members' nod for borrowings/raising funds via issue of debt instruments worth upto 40 billion rupees