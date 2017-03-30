BRIEF-Atos wins contract with GENCI
CONTRACT AIMS TO DELIVER ONE OF MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN WORLD, PLANNED FOR END OF 2017
March 30 Poligrafici Editoriale SpA:
* FY net profit 0.8 million euros ($858,000.00) versus loss 2.5 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue 150.4 million euros versus 162.4 million euros a year ago
Sees in 2017 maintenance of positive margins
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Thursday it has appointed non-executive director Jabu Moleketi to succeed Peter Moyo as the mobile phone network operator's next chairman.