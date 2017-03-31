March 31 Bank Ochrony Srodowiska SA (BOS)
:
* Polish state-run bank BOS reports FY 2016 net loss of 60.1
million zlotys ($15.24 million) versus loss of 51.1 million
zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 net interest income 309.2 million zlotys versus
261.4 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 net fee and commission income 109.2 million
zlotys versus 112.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Without including write-downs for wind farm loans, bank
could post FY 2016 net profit of over 31 million zlotys net as
operating results improved - CEO said in the letter to
shareholders
* Earlier on in March, BOS booked $25 million write-down for
wind farm loans
($1 = 3.9441 zlotys)
