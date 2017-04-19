BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
WARSAW, April 19 Bank Zachodni WBK (BZ WBK)
* Poland's No.3 lender by assets BZ WBK SA said on Wednesday that it plans to pay out a dividend this year from the profits it made in 2014 and 2015.
* The total dividend to be paid out later this year will amount to almost 535.9 million zlotys ($135.64 million) or 5.4 zlotys per share, the bank said.
* BZ WBK also said it will follow the financial market regulator recommendation to retain its whole 2016 profit.($1 = 3.9509 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)
NEW YORK, June 15 A former banker at Swiss private banking group Julius Baer pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe into the world soccer governing body FIFA.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.