March 10 Pollard Banknote Ltd.

* Pollard Banknote Limited announces interest in acquiring innova gaming group inc. And support agreement with amaya inc.

* Pollard Banknote -presented proposal to innova gaming group to buy 100% of issued,outstanding shares of innova at price of $2.10per share, payable in cash

* Pollard Banknote Ltd. - co entered agreement with amaya to support proposed deal in respect of 8.2 million shares of innova indirectly held by amaya