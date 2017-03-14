March 13 Pollard Banknote Ltd.

* Pollard banknote announces 4th quarter and annual financial results

* Qtrly sales $65.7 million versus $57.2 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16

* Pollard banknote - "budgeted capital expenditures for 2017 should remain at similar levels as experienced in 2016, with no major projects anticipated"

* Outlook for instant ticket volumes in 2017 remains positive and is expected to grow

* Co to continue to review strategic initiatives

