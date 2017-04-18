April 17 Pollard Banknote Ltd. :

* Pollard banknote limited announces intention to make all cash offer to acquire innova gaming group inc.

* Offer price values innova at an equity value of approximately $43 million

* All-Cash offer of $2.10 per share

* Offer not subject to due diligence or financing conditions

* Pollard banknote -offer price represents significant premium of about 39% to closing price of $1.51 per share on toronto stock exchange as of march 9, 2017