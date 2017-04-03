April 3 Polski Holding Nieruchomosci SA:

* The company announces 2017-2023 strategy

* Plans to increase net asset value by 50 percent of which up to about 40 percent to be paid as dividend

* Intends to increase until 2023 value of the property portfolio by 140 percent to 6.0 billion zlotys ($1.51 billion)

* Plans to allocate 0.7 billion zlotys for purchase of commercial spaces