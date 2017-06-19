June 19 Poly Culture Group Corp Ltd :

* Co entered into a jv agreement with Poly Investment, CCB Investment, Everbright Investment and Tianjin Ruida on 19 june

* Co, Poly Investment, CCB Investment, Everbright Investment and Tianjin Ruida to contribute RMB50 million

* Joint venture agreement to establish poly culture industry fund management co ltd with proposed registered capital of RMB50 million