BRIEF-Goldbond Group says unit signed structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
* Shanghai Goldbond entered into structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
April 11 Poly Property Group Co Ltd:
* Group recorded contracted sales of approximately rmb 10 billion for Q1 ended 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shanghai Goldbond entered into structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility