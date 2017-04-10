BRIEF-Wall Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.07
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
April 10 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says it, consortium win land auctions for a combined 7.2 billion yuan ($1.04 billion)
* Says March contract sales up 28.65 percent y/y at 28.61 billion yuan
* Says Q1 contract sales up 27.23 percent y/y at 57.41 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oXp1jQ; bit.ly/2oi5CZL
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.