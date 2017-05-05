BRIEF-RBI says Polbank IPO timing depends on market conditions
* Raiffeisen Bank International says about Polbank IPO the terms and timing depend on market conditions and cannot yet be communicated Further company coverage:
May 5 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says April contract sales up 30.6 percent y/y at 26.2 billion yuan ($3.80 billion)
* Says it wins four land sites for a combined 2.4 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p3neuG; bit.ly/2qKVya3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8988 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT OF 570,000 EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO