UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 11 POLYGIENE AB
* POLYGIENE APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
* ULRIKA BJÖRK HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF POLYGIENE
* BJÖRK HAS EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE FROM EXECUTIVE POSITIONS, MOST RECENTLY AS CFO FOR HEMMAKVÄLL AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources