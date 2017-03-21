March 21 Polygiene Ab:

* Polygiene in strategic partnership with Japanese Goldwin and its brand THE NORTH FACE

* First product launch concerns five different types of sock models that are included in north face spring and summer collection 2017

* Polygiene treated socks will be sold in Goldwin web shop, in Goldwin/ North Face stores and in Japanese department stores from spring 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)