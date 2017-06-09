BRIEF-Alto Ventures receives initial option payments on Empress property, Northwestern Ontario
* Alto ventures receives initial option payments on empress property, northwestern ontario
June 9 Polymet Mining Corp
* Polymet reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results
* Polymet mining corp - qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UBS China IB head Jiang Guorong leaving to join Citi in Sept
* Carnival corp qtrly u.s. Gaap net income of $379 million, or $0.52 diluted eps