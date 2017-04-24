European shares dragged lower by retailers, resource stocks
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)
April 24 Banca Popolare di Sondrio says:
* accepted bid for 82.6 million euros in bonds in voluntary exchange offer
* offer was on five bonds maturing in 2020 in exchange for a new April 21, 2022 bond
* offer closed on April 18
* date of exchange on April 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)
* Says registers the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) with the Spanish market regulator CNMV
NEW YORK, June 15 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose renewable fuel use requirements for 2018 as soon as this week, five sources told Reuters this week, and traders expect no changes to conventional targets and modest increases to biofuel volumes.