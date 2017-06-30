June 30Poplar Co Ltd

* Says it issued 1.7 million shares to Lawson Inc and 227,000 shares to current chairman of the board of the company Shunji Meguro respectively, through private placement, at the price of 530 yen per share, on June 30

* Previous plan was announced on May 19

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bKkntq

