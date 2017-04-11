April 11 Banca Popolare di Vicenza Chief
Executive Fabrizio Viola says:
* 6.4 billion euro capital shortfall identified by ECB for
Pop Vicenza and Veneto Banca is maximum amount of state
recapitalisation, size of latter may differ
* settlement transaction with shareholder significantly cut
legal risks which would have made it impossible for Veneto
lenders to raise fresh capital either private or public
* too early to give any details "in terms of timing and
figures" in relation to ongoing negotiations with EU commission
over state recapitalisation
