BRIEF-Cartera Industrial REA sells whole stake in Europac for 7.00 eur/shr
* CLOSES PLACEMENT OF 6.59 PERCENT OF EUROPAC FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA AT 7.00 EUROS PER SHARE
June 1 Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza says:
* has issued bonds guaranteed by the state worth 2.2 billion euros on Thursday
* the bonds, which are due in June 2020 and pay a 0.5 percent interest rate, will be entirely subscribed by the bank to increase its liquidity buffers
* the bank has launched a total of 5.2 billion euros of bonds guaranteed by the state, including this issue Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* CLOSES PLACEMENT OF 6.59 PERCENT OF EUROPAC FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA AT 7.00 EUROS PER SHARE
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30s, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, June 21 Senate Republicans plan to release their version of health care reform legislation at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on Thursday, two senators said.