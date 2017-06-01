June 1 Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza says:

* has issued bonds guaranteed by the state worth 2.2 billion euros on Thursday

* the bonds, which are due in June 2020 and pay a 0.5 percent interest rate, will be entirely subscribed by the bank to increase its liquidity buffers

* the bank has launched a total of 5.2 billion euros of bonds guaranteed by the state, including this issue Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)