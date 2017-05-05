BRIEF-MRC Allied Inc clarifies regarding news article
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
May 5 CEO of Banco Popular:
* Says 'Project Sunrise' to spin off real estate assets is "totally abandoned"
* Under the previous management the bank was planning to spin off around 6 billion euros into a separate unit
* Banco Popular is the most exposed lender to toxic real estates among Spanish lenders
* At end-December, Popular finished with non-performing assets of 36.8 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jesús Aguado)
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT OF 570,000 EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Lantess International Ltd sells 11.2 million shares of Porto Group for EGP 4.6 million