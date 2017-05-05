May 5 CEO of Banco Popular:

* Says 'Project Sunrise' to spin off real estate assets is "totally abandoned"

* Under the previous management the bank was planning to spin off around 6 billion euros into a separate unit

* Banco Popular is the most exposed lender to toxic real estates among Spanish lenders

* At end-December, Popular finished with non-performing assets of 36.8 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jesús Aguado)