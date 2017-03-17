March 17 Porsche Automobil Holding SE

* Potential change in the shareholder structure

* Says Porsche and Piech families in negotiations as to whether Piech shall transfer major part shares in Porsche SE to further members of Porsche and Piech families

* Says it is still unforeseeable whether aforesaid changes in shareholder structure of Porsche Automobil Holding SE will in fact occur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: