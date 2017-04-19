BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 Porter Bancorp Inc:
* Porter Bancorp reports 1st quarter 2017 net income of $1.6 million or $0.27 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Porter Bancorp Inc - net interest income before provision expense increased to $7.7 million for q1 of 2017, compared with $7.3 million in q4 of 2016
* Porter Bancorp Inc - net interest margin increased to 3.55% in q1 of 2017, compared with 3.35 pct in q4 of 2016
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg