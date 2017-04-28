BRIEF-Xerox Corporation completes one-for-four reverse stock split
* Xerox Corporation completes one-for-four reverse stock split
April 28 Portland General Electric Co
* Portland General Electric announces first quarter 2017 results
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.20 to $2.35
* Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* Reaffirming 2017 earnings guidance of $2.20 - $2.35 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $530 million versus $487 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total retail revenues $506 million versus $466 million
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027
* Mallinckrodt enrolls first patient in Phase 2B trial of H.P. Acthar® gel (repository corticotropin injection) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)