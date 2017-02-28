EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 1 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Portola Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q4 loss per share $0.95
* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For fiscal year 2017, portola expects total gaap operating expenses to be between $323 million and $344 million
* Portola pharma - for fiscal year 2017, expects total pro-forma operating expenses to be between $290 million & $310 million, excluding stock-based compensation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: