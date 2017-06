June 23 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* U.S. FDA approves Bevyxxa® (Betrixaban) first and only anticoagulant for hospital and extended duration prevention of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) in acutely ill medical patients

* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc- Timeline on which portola expects to launch Bevyxxa is between August and November 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: