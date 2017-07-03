July 3Porton Fine Chemicals Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 25 percent to 45 percent, or to be 51.1 million yuan to 69.7 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 92.9 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is decreased sales revenue of key products

