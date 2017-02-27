BRIEF-Hybio Pharmaceutical receives patent license
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2014 1 0712567.1), named synthesis method of dapagliflozin
Feb 24 Porton Fine Chemicals Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 50.2 million yuan to 59.3 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit to be 45.6 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is expanded sales scale
June 16 RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA SPA:
* CANTARGIA AB AND PANORAMA RESEARCH INC. SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP AN ANTIBODY FOR TREATMENT OF AUTOIMMUNE AND INFLAMMATORY DISEASES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)