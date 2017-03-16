UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Portugal's largest retailer Sonae says in a statement:
* 2016 net profit up 23 percent at 215 million euros ($230.57 million)
* Revenues up 7 percent at 5.38 billion euros
* Underlying EBITDA drops 3 percent to 320 million euros
* Overall EBITDA rises 6 percent to 416 million euros
* Analysts in a Reuters survey expected, on average, a net profit of 180 million, underlying EBITDA of 316 million and revenues of 5.38 billion euros.Source text for Eikon: here company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources